Kanye West Fires Back At Kim Kardashian After She Claims He's Spinning a False Narrative About Seeing His Children

Sharing OK! Magazine's Instagram post that quoted Kim, Kanye unleashed in an attempt to poke holes in her claims. As Radar reported, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took issue after the rapper claimed he was "allowed" to see his daughter North, 8, last week.

Sharing a photo of three pins on her backpack, which included her famous parents and an alien, Ye wrote, "This was on my daughter's back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week. This is why I go so hard for my family. I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home. Don't worry Northy, God is still alive."

Kim fought back.