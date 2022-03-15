Kourtney Kardashian Visits Fertility Doctor With Fiancé Travis Barker Amid Pregnancy Rumors
Kourtney Kardashian is making moves to grow her family with Travis Barker. The engaged lovebirds fueled pregnancy rumors after being spotted making a trip to the fertility doctor.
Of course, Hulu cameras were in tow for the medical visit.
In the official trailer for the famous family's new reality show, The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, can be seen on camera talking about their options to add another bundle of joy to their already large family.
Kourtney already has three kids — daughter Penelope, 9, and sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7 — with her baby daddy, Scott Disick. As for Travis, he has a stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and two biological kids — son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney proudly declares on camera. Indicating they are taking fans on their fertility journey, a nurse or doctor tells the couple to "put the sample in this cup," before handing the plastic to Kourtney.
Coaxing a response from the oldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney jokes, "We'll take our mics off so you don't get the audio."
Later in the trailer, the mom of three is caught lying on her back as the doctor examines her. Travis never leaves her side, gently holding and kissing his soon-to-be wife's hand.
Kourtney has admitted to freezing her eggs in the past, but fans are convinced she's pregnant already.
As Radar reported, her die-hard followers think she's been dropping clues about potentially having a bun in the oven. They point to her out-of-character meal choices, late-night food cravings, and unusual baggy attire as the tip-offs.
"I froze mine [eggs] too. Hopefully they're sitting there okay. Just for... you never know. I really got talked into it. I was like, 'Okay whatever, I'll do it one time since everyone else is doing it I might as well,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres on Lady Parts last year.
As for whether Kourtney is already expecting baby #4, both she and Travis have stayed quiet on the possible pregnancy.