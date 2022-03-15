'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split: 'She's Doing Her Own Thing'

By the time they wed in 2016, the couple had been dating for five years, making it official (or so they thought) in front of friends and family at the Twenty Mile House north of Los Angeles, California. Their costar Lisa Vanderpump officiated the ceremony for a season 5 episode of the hit Bravo show, however, NSYNC’s Lance Bass accidentally later revealed the pair wasn’t legally wed due to some paperwork not being properly filled out.

Years later, Maloney and Schwartz wed again in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2019. They opted for a Western-themed ceremony after filing for a marriage license in the state.

As of now, they are “still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves,” the insider told The Sun. “She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.” The insider added, “Now she is focused on her own happiness.”

Split rumors have been swirling in recent weeks after Maloney shared a photo of herself without her wedding ring on March 10. In February, she also shared a cryptic quote from Kim Kardashian amid the reality star’s divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.