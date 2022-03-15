'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split: 'She's Doing Her Own Thing'
Over for good or just a rough patch? Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have called it quits after more than a decade together, according to a new report.
Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, “split and got back together and split and got back together. They’re currently not together, no,” an insider told The Sun on March 14, claiming the former couple has been “flip-flopping” when it comes to the status of their relationship.
By the time they wed in 2016, the couple had been dating for five years, making it official (or so they thought) in front of friends and family at the Twenty Mile House north of Los Angeles, California. Their costar Lisa Vanderpump officiated the ceremony for a season 5 episode of the hit Bravo show, however, NSYNC’s Lance Bass accidentally later revealed the pair wasn’t legally wed due to some paperwork not being properly filled out.
Years later, Maloney and Schwartz wed again in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2019. They opted for a Western-themed ceremony after filing for a marriage license in the state.
As of now, they are “still cordial and see each other and go to the same events because of their mutual friend group but they just focus on themselves,” the insider told The Sun. “She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.” The insider added, “Now she is focused on her own happiness.”
Split rumors have been swirling in recent weeks after Maloney shared a photo of herself without her wedding ring on March 10. In February, she also shared a cryptic quote from Kim Kardashian amid the reality star’s divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.
“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” the quote read. Maloney added “amen” while sharing the message.
Interestingly, on February 4, Schwartz gushed over his spouse. The TomTom co-owner posted a selfie of himself and Maloney cozied up and captioned it, “It’s Friday, I’m in love.”
That same month, he gave a rare update on their family plans. “Time will tell [if we have kids],” Schwartz told Us Weekly at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event on February 12. “I don’t know [when].”
Schwartz even said that Maloney will make an “incredible mom” one day. He continued, “I love kids. We just never got around to it. It’s not too late, I know.”