New Petition Reveals Angry Protest Against Emmett Till-Inspired Opera 'From The Perspective Of A White Woman'

“If we are going to tell the story of Emmett Till, it should only be from a Black perspective, a Black writer, and permission and approval from Till's family,” she continued. “John Jay College brands itself as a ‘social justice school’ and its community as ‘fierce advocates for justice.’ Its decision to welcome or cancel this play will determine how true that is.”

Coss previously explained her stance on the subject, noting the story had personal significance for her as she was attending Louisiana State University at the time and was haunted by Till's murder. Coss' opera is based on her award-winning 2013 play, Emmett, Down in My Heart.

“In 1992, I awoke one morning with a spiritual mandate to write a play about Emmett Till,” Coss said, per Playbill. “I approached writing about him through my conviction that this tragedy is shared, in the way the tragic history of this country is shared. White people as perpetrators and witnesses of white supremacy have a stake in this story. I want people to understand that it was not so long ago. Emmett Till is in our lifetime. He is in MY lifetime. I want people to understand the grave parallels between the world over 60 years ago to today’s world, from Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin to Daunte Wright. It is still happening and we must continue to shed light on these stories. I am reminded of Mamie Till-Mobley’s words, ‘The world must see what was done to my son. The world must help me tell the story.’ And so we will.”