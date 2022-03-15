'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Pleads Not Guilty In Child Neglect Case

The former VH1 star was not arrested and actually turned herself in on the charges. She was released from jail hours later.

She spoke about the situation on Instagram writing, "I shouldn't even have to deal with or address this. I did not get arrested. I turned myself in because I had to. Talk to my attorney."

Reed said her mug shot looked rough because she had been crying for hours. She said, “As for the picture… I was scared as s--- and was crying like a baby the whole time… I’m not ’bout that life’ but I did it and we’re gonna get though [sic] this.”