Russian Model Gretta Vedler Found Dead In Suitcase One Year After Criticizing Vladimir Putin

According to Daily Mail, 23-year-old Vedler first went missing one month after writing a scathing anti-Putin rant online that not only called the leader a “psychopath” but also asked the question: “Can he really do anything?”

The timing of her disappearance had many wondering if she was taken by Russian authorities in connection to her dangerous commentary against the country’s president, but now it is believed that the two incidents had nothing to do with each other.