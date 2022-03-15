Meet Alexander Thoss: The CEO Of E-commerce Store Home Deluxe
Failure is inevitable in almost everyone’s journey. However, how you handle it is what determines your success. While some opt to give up on their dreams, others use their failures to motivate them into making their ventures a success. This has been the case for celebrated entrepreneur Alexander Thoss. Alexander used what was available to him as a stepping stone, and he has managed to change his story from being a dishwasher to the owner of a very successful company.
According to Alexander, reaching your goals depends on your determination, ability to remain focused, and most of all, willingness to make changes. He notes that success is a journey, and along the way you will encounter hardships. At such times, you may feel that giving up is the best solution, says Alexander. However, the only way for you to fulfill your dreams is by fighting for them and not letting anything hold you back.
When Alexander first started his journey in the entrepreneurial world, he had just finished high school and was studying for his Business Administration degree. His wife became pregnant, and Alexander quickly realized that in order to give his family security, he had to find another source of income. Seeing that he was always good with numbers, Alexander was looking for something in that niche when he came across poker.
He had never played poker in his life, and he had to rely on Youtube videos to learn the basics. While it was challenging when he started, Alexander didn’t give up. He continuously worked hard, and after months of research and practice, Alexander was slowly getting better, and he was making a considerable amount of money. He began attending poker contests and playing in big poker tournaments like the European Poker Tour in Barcelona and has played against many professional players.
After playing poker for some time, Alexander wanted to do something greater that would help him comfortably provide for his growing family. He says that he hadn’t considered poker as a career that he would do long-term. His parents were also not so enthusiastic about his new “job,” and they wanted him to take a different path.
As he was looking for what to pursue, Alexander came across eCommerce, and he identified a gap in the market which he decided to fill. He notes that they were at his uncle’s birthday party, and his uncle had just bought a steam shower whirlpool. This is where it all started for Alexander, and a few weeks later, he ordered his first container of steam showers from China which he started selling online.
Today Home Deluxe is one of the leading online brands supplying home products across the globe. They have exclusive partnerships with top companies such as Arminia Bielefeld and have sponsored several sports teams, including Formula 1 Haas teams and the Handball World Cup in Egypt.
As Alexander’s company continues to thrive, he says one of his goals is to expand Home Deluxe and open more stores. He also wants to use his story to show others that you can rise up and achieve your goals despite the challenges.