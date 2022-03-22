Bob Saget's Hotel Headboard That Authorities Believe Caused His Death Revealed For First Time In Eerie Photos

The focus is on Saget's headboard, something that has never been released until now. The white cushioned surface behind the bed, in which his body was found, stretches down the ground and up to the roof.

While the material is padded, authorities say there is a hard surface underneath. Their theory is that Saget hit the headboard so severely that it caused a brain bleed. Law enforcement does not think the Full House star knew the severity of his injury when he went to bed and never woke up.