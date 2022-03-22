Vladimir Putin's Top Undercover General Captured By Ukrainian Forces Wearing Only His Socks & Underwear
One of Vladimir Putin’s top undercover generals was allegedly found and captured by Ukrainian forces hiding in nothing but his socks and underwear. Luckily for the near-naked Russian general, he was reportedly later given a t-shirt and hoodie by his Ukrainian capturers.
According to different Ukrainian news sources, 39-year-old Undercover Lieutenant Colonel Koshel Alexander Olegovich was found on Tuesday while attempting to hide in his underpants from Ukraine’s 128 Separate Mountain Assault Brigade. After the Ukrainian soldiers identified Olegovich as an undercover Russian, they reportedly clothed him and promptly arrested him.
“During the battle with the Russian Army, the assailants of the 128 Separate Mountain Assault Brigade captured the head of the Information and Psychological Counteraction Group 47084 of the Russian army, undercover lieutenant colonel of the Russian army Koshelev was taken prisoner,” one local Ukrainian news channel revealed.
“He was found [in his] underwear and socks, marked with the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the news segment added.
Following Olegovich being taken prisoner, photos of the captured Russian general started circulating online, showing him in Ukrainian captivity next to a matching photo from his Russian passport.
Although the exact place where Olegovich was found hiding in his underwear has not yet been disclosed, reports believe the undercover general was with a larger unit before an attack left him as the sole survivor.
It is also not yet known exactly how close the captured Olegovich is to Putin and the rest of the Kremlin’s top brass, but reports also believe that, since the general was part of an undercover unit invading Ukraine, he may likely be a trusted agent to the Russian president.
Olegovich’s capture comes shortly after it was revealed that the death toll of Russian soldiers is much higher than Putin and the Kremlin have been reporting. While the Russian Ministry of Defense has been claiming the number of soldier causalities in Ukraine to be in the hundreds, a recently leaked report alleges that the number is actually in the thousands.
"Komsomolskaya Pravda, the pro-Kremlin tabloid, says that according to Russian ministry of defence numbers, 9,861 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine and 16,153 were injured," Yaroslav Trofimov, the chief foreign affairs correspondent of The Wall Street Journal, revealed on Twitter on Monday.
"The last official Russian KIA figure, on March 2, was 498. Fascinating that someone posted the leaked number."
As Radar reported, Olegovich is lucky to have been captured – albeit quite embarrassingly – because a significant number of Putin’s other top generals have reportedly been killed since the invasion started nearly one month ago.