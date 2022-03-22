Meet Trevin Peterson, The 25-Year-Old Multi-Faceted Investor Making a Mark in the Industry

One of the greatest factors to his success is not being afraid to fail. Trevin points out that everyone wants things to go perfectly, which is never possible. He identifies entrepreneurship as the complete opposite, and that’s why you need to plan to fail. And if you do fail, pick yourself up and learn from the mistakes and keep pushing. Remember, if success were easy, then everyone would have it. Be ready to face the obstacles and never compare yourself to anyone who has been there for years when you’ve just started. The key is to appreciate that everybody starts from zero and focuses on growing yourself.