Keeping It Real! Madonna Goes Filter-Free During L.A. Night Out, Weeks After Photoshop Scandal

Fans have criticized the performer for using filters on Instagram, claiming she is going over the top with editing her portraits to paint a youthful appearance.

Madonna’s latest outing comes a few months after her social media drama with none other than 50 Cent, who boldly called out one of the star’s scantily-clad posts in December 2021.

"Yo this is the funniest s—t LOL," the Just A Lil Bit rapper wrote at the time. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a—up."