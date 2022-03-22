Keeping It Real! Madonna Goes Filter-Free During L.A. Night Out, Weeks After Photoshop Scandal
Madonna is known for her picture-perfect social media snaps, but the Queen of Pop ditched her Instagram filters for the night while stepping out with Hollywood Unlocked CEO and celebrity blogger Jason Lee.
The Material Girl singer, 63, was spotted arriving at a Melrose Avenue diner's parking lot in Los Angeles on March 21, clad in an all-black ensemble and her braided hair adorned with diamond-encrusted barrettes. She accessorized the look with statement silver jewelry, a matching clutch, a cell phone holder, and a pair of dark designer sunglasses in portraits obtained by Daily Mail.
Fans have criticized the performer for using filters on Instagram, claiming she is going over the top with editing her portraits to paint a youthful appearance.
Madonna’s latest outing comes a few months after her social media drama with none other than 50 Cent, who boldly called out one of the star’s scantily-clad posts in December 2021.
"Yo this is the funniest s—t LOL," the Just A Lil Bit rapper wrote at the time. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a—up."
Not long after his comments made headlines, Madonna blasted the Power executive producer while sharing a throwback image of them together from a past appearance on TRL.
"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," she vented. "Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."
“[You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age,” Madonna continued, to which he replied with, “I must have hurt Madonna's feelings.”
“She went and dug up [an] old MTV photo from 03,” he added. “Ok I'm sorry. I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in any way. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”
Looking ahead, Madonna appears to be focused on directing a biopic detailing her professional and personal life. Inventing Anna star Julia Garner and U.K. actress Florence Pugh are among those still in the running to portray the chart-topping performer, as well as Euphoria star Alexa Demie and indie actress Odessa Young, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
And that’s not the only project she has been working on in 2022. Last week, Madonna dropped a fiery new music video with Fireboy DML for their remix, “Frozen.”