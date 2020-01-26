Not Again! Madonna Cancels London Show Due To 'Injuries' But Is 'Old Age' To Blame? Star, 61, scraps 9th tour date after Radar told you she can't bounce back.

Madonna has canceled another performance on her Madame X tour, after being ordered to rest by doctors. As the Daily Mail reported, it’s the ninth time the superstar has had to beg off a show on her current tour. The move follows RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report that Madonna is having difficulty bouncing back due to her age.

The “Material Girl,” now 61, took to Instagram on Saturday, January 25, to tell fans she was unable to perform the first of 15 shows at the London Palladium, which had been scheduled for Monday. “I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday 27 January in London,” she wrote. “Under doctors’ guidance I have been told to rest for a few days.

“As you all know I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.” Madonna, who had told fans in San Francisco she had a “bad knee,” added, “The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot.” She said that refunds would be given to those who had bought tickets for Monday’s performance, and her Wednesday show will still take place as scheduled.

The news came after Madonna scrubbed dates in Lisbon, Portugal last week due to injury. “Sorry I had to cancel tonight, but I must listen to my body and rest!” Madonna wrote on Instagram then. Madonna wore knee supports in a rehearsal video she previously. “How an injured Madame X warms up for a show,” she wrote in the caption. “Very carefully.” A Radar source said Madonna’s issues are simply due to her “old age.”

“She is getting older and when she goes hard one night she won’t be able to bounce back as she used to the next night,” the insider told Radar. “That’s how she is.” “In my opinion, she shouldn’t be scheduling back-to-back shows anyway, knowing this,” the source continued. “But at the same time, she wants to act like she can still keep up and everything is fine. That’s not how it works when you’re 60.

I commend her for trying, but also, when you have to cancel shows several times and disappoint fans: that’s not cool.” Still, the “Like A Virgin” singer still appears to keep up a youthful love life.

Her new boytoy, backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25, recently showed off his body on the balcony of her luxury hotel in Miami during a stop on her tour.