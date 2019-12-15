Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Madonna's New Boytoy Ahlamalik Williams Caught Preening Shirtless On Balcony! Singer, 61, has been seen in PDA with dancer, 26.

Madonna‘s new boytoy, Ahlamalik Williams, showed off his body on the balcony of her luxury hotel in Miami!

The backup dancer, 26, was spotted shirtless and rolling and smoking cigarettes on the balcony, as RadarOnline.com’s photos show.

Williams was previously seen hugging the Material Girl, 61, on the same balcony as she’s visiting the Florida city for her Madame X world tour.

The National Enquirer reported in late October that the singer got serious with her new man in August but her friends are “worried” about her as she keeps dating much younger men.

“She won’t even look at a guy who’s approaching half her age!” a source told the ENQUIRER.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the two were seen clinching on the hotel balcony.

Williams was seen standing behind Madonna with his hand on her hips.

He also hugged the star and kissed her head!

Madonna recently caused fears for her health by canceling three concerts on her tour, telling fans: “The pain I’m in right now is overwhelming.”

Sadly for the aging singer, a source close to her told Radar ticket sales aren’t stellar.

She “doesn’t understand” why her fans aren’t coming to support her new shows in huge numbers.

But Madonna has plenty of people to cheer her on.

Her daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone, 23, and her own mystery man of a similar age have been spotted with her and Williams in Miami.

Following in her mother’s exhibitionist footsteps, Lourdes was recently a featured model in a mock orgy that took place during Art Basel in Miami.

Madonna gushed about Lourdes in an interview, saying, “[Lourdes] is insanely talented. I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does – she’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department.”

Lourdes’ father, Carlos Leon, was the most famous of Madonna’s sexy younger boyfriends!

The star is a proud mother of six both biological and adopted children. In addition to oldest child Lourdes, she has other daughters, Mercy James, 13, twins Stelle and Estere, and sons, Rocco Ritchie, 19, and David Banda Mwale, 14.

Now does she have a new boyfriend in her life?

In June, the “Vogue” singer shared a video on her Instagram twerking on Ahlamalik, and now their balcony closeness has fans talking.

