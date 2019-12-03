Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Madonna Concert Crisis: Returns To Dismal Ticket Sales After Canceled Shows On Doctor’s Orders 61-year-old’s Madame X gigs were called off due to her ‘overwhelming pain.’

Madonna’s ticket sales are in a major slump, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Madge is returning to the stage for her Madame X tour despite her dismal ticket sales. The “Like A Virgin” singer, 61, is scheduled to perform on December 7, fresh from her two-week hiatus. She recently canceled three shows in Boston, telling fans: “The pain I’m in right now is overwhelming.”

Madonna nixed her Boston shows scheduled for November 30, December 1 and 2, and spent the time off stage with her family.

But her Madame X return was marred by a serious ticket sales slump at the 3,500 seat The Met Philadelphia venue.

According to Ticketmaster.com, hundreds of tickets are available for her aforementioned shows in Philly starting on December 7.

From the front of the venue, there are multiple $1,500 tickets available and many more of the cheapest $132 seats still up for grabs.

For Madonna’s December 10 show, there are more than double the number of seats available, with hundreds of the mid-priced $257 tickets still for sale.

Both the December 8 and December 11 shows also have hundreds of tickets available.

As Radar previously reported, the Material Girl was struggling to sell tickets for her Madame X tour.

Madonna moved the tour to smaller venues, but tickets were widely available at arenas across the country.

According to a source close to the singer, she “doesn’t understand” why her fans aren’t coming to support her new shows.

“She is really quite dumbfounded by this because she used to sell out entire stadiums in seconds,” the insider previously told Radar.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram page about canceling the shows.

“Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain Im in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can cone back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you. #madamextheatre.”