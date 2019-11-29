Ariana Grande Reconciles With Estranged Father For Thanksgiving Pop star reveals it was her 'first thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!'

Ariana Grande has reconciled with her estranged father for Thanksgiving.

In her Instagram stories, the pop star told fans in an emotional post that it was her “first thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!” as the Daily Mail reported. Grande, 26, shared a black and white shot in which she cuddled with both her parents, mom Joan Grande and father Edward Butera.

The two raised Grande in Boca Raton, Florida, until she was eight years old, when Joan and Edward separated. In 2014, the star said she’d been “out of touch with my dad’ since the previous year. Grande told Seventeen about the estrangement, “It took me so long to be okay with it.”

She added, “The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. “So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.” However, Edward tweeted a selfie with his famous daughter in December 2016. Grande has admitted being a child of divorce was tough.

She sang in her hit “Thank U,” ‘One day I’ll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama. I’ll be thanking my dad, ’cause she learned from the drama.” Grande has had relationship agony of her own. As RadarOnline.com readers know, she endured shocking overdose death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Grande posted a touching Instagram message about Miller after his overdose death, saying she was both devastated and angry that he wasn’t able to overcome his demons.

The pop beauty also called off an engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Her split from Davidson was messy and Grande played hardball with him, kicking him out of her $16 million NYC pad and blocking his number, a source told Radar.

“She hasn’t been single for a long time and needs to clear her head, so she’s decided to take a break from the dating scene for the foreseeable future,” the insider confided at the time. Davidson went on to hook up with model Kaia Gerber. Grande also will always be tormented over the Manchester Arena bombing at her concert in May 2017, which killed 22 people and injured 800-plus.

But now, she’s enjoying a relationship with both of her parents for the holidays!