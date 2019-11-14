Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kaia Gerber Incognito After Romantic Getaway & Hot Date With Bad Boy Beau Pete Davidson Couple were spotted on a secret vacation in Upstate New York this week.

Don’t look at me!

Kaia Gerber went incognito Thursday, Nov. 14 as paparazzi snapped photos of the pin-thin model following her secret date with bad boy beau Pete Davidson, and RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos!

Covering herself in al-back baggy clothes, a black beanie and huge black sunglasses, Gerber was making her way home after a gym class.

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the couple’s relationship is heating up!

The comedian, 25, appeared at a podcast taping in Brooklyn over the weekend, and Cindy Crawford’s model daughter, 18, showed up to support her man.

According to one eyewitness who attended Triumph The Insult Comic Dog‘s “Let’s Make A Poop” show on Sunday, November 11 at the Murmrr Theatre, their romance was heating up after Gerber and a male friend walked into the venue about 15 minutes into the 9 pm show.

“They sat in the VIP Section in the front,” the eyewitness revealed.

“She left the event around five minutes to 11 with the male friend. And about 15 minutes later, Pete left by himself.”

“There is no way she would’ve gone to the podcast if she were not involved with Pete!”

The Saturday Night Live star was also spotted on a romantic getaway in Upstate New York recently. According to Page Six, Davidson was seen holding hands with Gerber this week at a grocery store in the Hudson Valley town of Hillsdale.

Gerber was even spotted wearing a “P” diamond necklace!

1 Davidson and the much-younger Gerber were first linked on October 23, when they were spotted getting cozy at the New York City restaurant Sadelle’s.

2 They were spotted on a date in Malibu two weeks later.

3 The ladies’ man recently split from actress Margaret Qualley.

4. He was also briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

5 He also dated actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year, but the couple split in April.