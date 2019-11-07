Kaia Gerber Wears ‘P’ Necklace On Red Carpet As Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up! The model is not afraid to show off her new love.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are getting serious — fast! Just weeks after the two were first spotted getting close, the supermodel was caught wearing a golden “P” necklace!

As seen in new photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gerber, 18, attended the Women’s Guild Cedar’s-Sinai Luncheon In Los Angeles this Wednesday, November 6, wearing a white dress and that charming new bling. She was all smiles while accompanied by mom Cindy Crawford and other stars.

While she has yet to address the necklace, the joy on her face says it all.

As Radar readers know, Davidson, 25, was seen leaving Gerber’s apartment building on October 23. Prior to that, the two were spotted walking around New York City together, and strutting their stuff on the Alexander Wang fashion show this June.

Their romance comes after Davidson’s year of tumultuous relationships. After getting dumped by fiancée Ariana Grande, the Saturday Night Live star had a short-lived romance with Kate Beckinsale, and later, one with Margaret Qualley.

The funnyman — who’ recently opened up abut his troubles with depression and mental illness — has not openly addressed his relationship with Gerber, but seeing the model’s most recent homage to her man, it seems they’re in it for the long haul.

A few days after Davidson was caught leaving Gerber’s apartment, the two were seen at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Though they were not sitting together — Gerber was sitting with her dad and Davidson with his friends — fans speculated they were just trying to remain low key while on their hot date.

Fans recall that just eight months ago, Davidson was caught kissing Beckinsale, 46, at a New York Rangers game in the same venue. The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other, and didn’t even bother hiding their PDA from the cameras. Not so surprisingly, they split up later that summer.