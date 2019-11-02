Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kaia Gerber and her mother Cindy Crawford spent some quality time together for a great cause.

The mother/daughter duo, both dressed in black ensembles, attended A Sense of Home Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday evening, November 1.

The charity aims to prevent youth aging out of foster care from becoming homeless with donations of home goods and furniture.

Readers know that aside from attending philanthropic events, the 18-year-old model makes time to work out, have fun, and could now be in a red hot romance!

As Radar reported, rumors of Gerber dating Pete Davidson spread a week ago when the Saturday Night Live comedian was spotted leaving her apartment.

The two, who modeled in the June 2019 Alexander Wang fashion show, were also seen hanging out over the summer on Mercer Street in New York City.

Most recently, Gerber and Davidson, whom a Page Six source described as “just friends,” were both spotted at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Davidson’s potential romance with Gerber would add to his resume of dating celebrities.

As Radar previously reported, the SNL funnyman, 26, called it quits with Margaret Qualley after two months.

He also had a brief fling with Kate Beckinsale, whom he kissed during a New York Rangers game, and was briefly engaged to singer Ariana Grande.

Gerber is most known for following in her famous mom’s footsteps as a model. Radar previous reported she was once close to Kendall Jenner and even wanted to appear on the KarJenner reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“She thinks they walk on water and that by appearing on the show she’s taking a sure-fire step towards mega-stardom!”

Crawford, 53, however, was against the idea and wanted her to stay away from the famous family.

“She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider told Radar. “The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, Bieber , Brown and {Scott} Disick gives her genuine nightmares!”

Still, as Gerber grows older, she’ll soon be completely responsible for her own choices and decisions.

“(Cindy) knows it’s a battle she’ll probably lose sooner or later, but wants to fight it every step of the way as long as she can.”

