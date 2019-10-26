Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kaia Gerber Works Out In New York City Following Outing With Pete Davidson

Kaia Gerber takes her health very seriously.

The 18-year-old was spotted exercising in New York City and RadarOnline.com has all of the photos!

Gerber was dressed for comfort in her athletic attire: a white sports bra and dark grey leggings. Together, she and a friend used resistance bands and medicine balls to intensify their workout.

Aside from maintaining her fitness routine while in New York, the model has reportedly spent some of her days with the SNL cast member Pete Davidson.

According to a Page Six source, the comedian was spotted leaving her apartment on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Gerber and Davidson, according to the source, were also seen together on Mercer street in New York City, Radar later learned.

They were also both models in the Alexander Wang fashion show back in June 2019.

Davidson, who is eight years Gerber’s senior, was previously connected to Margaret Qualley, who he dated for two months.

During his brief fling with Kate Beckinsale, he kissed her at a New York Rangers game in Madison Square Garden.

Davidson even considered getting married when he proposed to Ariana Grande, but their relationship came to a halt when the singer’s ex Mac Miller suddenly passed and was forced to mourn the tragic death.

Now, he is hanging out with Gerber, but the Page Six source says the two are “just friends.”

There’s no telling whether the young lady’s mother Cindy Crawford, would approve of her relationship, but she has been overprotective in the past.

As Radar previously reported, when Gerber was only 16 years old, Crawford wanted her daughter to steer clear of Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians.

“She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider told Radar. “The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, Bieber , Brown and {Scott} Disick gives her genuine nightmares!”

At the time, Crawford noted she was aware Gerber would grow up and be completely responsible for her own choices and decisions, but she was willing “to fight it every step of the way as long as she can.”

