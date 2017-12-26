Cindy’s Worst Nightmare! Kaia Wants To Join ‘KUWTK’

Kaia’s Joining the clan — and her famous parents are freaking out! RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s only daughter is hanging out non-stop with Kendall Jenner against her parents wishes — and she’s poised to sign on the dotted line for a KUWTK appearance!

“This will infuriate Cindy and Rande, who have plans for their own show in the works, but there’s nothing they can do.”

As Radar recently revealed exclusively, the legendary supermodel, 51, and Rande Gerber, 55, were in talked with E! about starting their own reality show.

PHOTOS: Life’s Still A Beach! From Cindy Crawford To Pam Anderson—20 Scorching Hot Older Ladies Who Rock Amazing Bikini Bodies

Kaia’s a very strong-willed kid, snitches the informant, adding Kaia’s had her head totally turned by Kendall and her family.

“She thinks they walk on water and that by appearing on the show she’s taking a sure-fire step towards mega-stardom!”

As readers know, Crawford has never been too keen on the Kardashians. A source previously told Radar exclusively the model mom was begging her 16-year-old daughter the keep her distance from Kendall and the Kardashians as a whole!

PHOTOS: Beautiful Girls, Ugly Secrets! The Top 11 Scandals Of The Hottest Young Supermodels, From Kendall Jenner To Cara Delevingne

“She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider revealed. “The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, Bieber, Brown and Disick gives her genuine nightmares!”

Still, as Gerber grows older, she’ll soon be completely responsible for her own choices and decisions.

“(Cindy) knows it’s a battle she’ll probably lose sooner or later, but wants to fight it every step of the way as long as she can.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.