So close…yet so far away.

Rumored red-hot new couple Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber were spotted at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday — but they weren’t sitting together.

Gerber, best known as Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old model daughter, was sitting in the stands with her dad, Rande Gerber, while Davidson, 25, sat courtside with friends.

While it’s not known if the two ever crossed paths at the game, the coincidence occurred less than a week after the comedian was spotted leaving her apartment on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Gerber and Davidson were also seen together on Mercer street in New York City over the summer, Radar later learned.

They were also both models in the Alexander Wang fashion show back in June 2019.

Davidson, who recently split from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley, has a long list of troubled romances under his belt.

Aside from calling it quits with Qualley after just two short months, he also previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to Ariana Grande.

Could Crawford's daughter be his next conquest?