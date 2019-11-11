Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It's On! Kaia Gerber Supports Boyfriend Pete Davidson At Brooklyn Podcast Show Cindy Crawford's model daughter is getting serious with the bad boy comic.

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s relationship is heating up!

The comedian, 25, appeared at a podcast taping in Brooklyn over the weekend, and Cindy Crawford’s model daughter, 18, showed up to support her man, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to one eyewitness who attended Triumph The Insult Comic Dog‘s “Let’s Make A Poop” show on Sunday, November 11 at the Murmrr Theatre, Gerber and a male friend walked into the venue about 15 minutes into the 9 pm show.

“They sat in the VIP Section in the front,” the eyewitness revealed.

“She left the event around five minutes to 11 with the male friend. And about 15 minutes later, Pete left by himself.”

“There is no way she would’ve gone to the podcast if she were not involved with Pete!”

Davidson and the much-younger Gerber were first linked on October 23, when they were spotted getting cozy at the New York City restaurant Sadelle’s.

They were spotted on a date in Malibu two weeks later.

The ladies’ man recently split from actress Margaret Qualley, and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

He also dated actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year, but the couple split in April.