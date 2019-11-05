Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kate Beckinsale's Divorce Finalized Months After Split From Pete Davidson Marriage to Len Wiseman finally over!

Hollywood stunner Kate Beckinsale is officially a single lady.

The Pearl Harbor star finalized her divorce from Len Wiseman, whom she married in 2004, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

An Entry of Judgment was filed on Oct. 25 “Pursuant to the telephonic stipulation of counsel the matter is continued to November 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 63 for a private judge to sign the judgment,” records filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed.

Beckinsale, 46, and Wiseman have no children together. She has a daughter, Lily, with actor Michael Sheen.

Wiseman was spotted holding hands with model CJ Franco in 2015.

She famously dated much younger Pete Davidson, 26, after he and Ariana Grande split up.

Beckinsale and Davidson couldn’t keep their hands off each other in multiple cases of PDA, but eventually split up over the summer.