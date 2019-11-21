Pete Davidson put it all out on display when posing totally naked for PAPER Magazine’s #BreakTheInternet cover. In the photos, the Saturday Night Live hunk is edited to look like a Ken Doll — smooth, robotic limbs and all. Still, he manages to show off his ripped torso and intricate chest tattoos while smiling next to actress, model, and artist Julia Fox, who posed as Barbie for the editorial spread.

In his interview with the magazine, Davidson, 26, talked about his life in the spotlight, his struggles with depression, his rocky love life, and his ugly relationship with the Internet.

When asked what his “love language” is when he has a girlfriend, the comedian insisted he does it all.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible,” he said. “But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that.”