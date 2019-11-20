Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Parent Approval! Cindy & Rande Treat Kaia Like 'An Adult' Amid Pete Davidson Romance Supermodel Crawford & hubby Gerber relaxed over their daughter dating 'SNL' star.

Kaia Gerber’s A-List parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are not like regular parents, they’re cool parents.

Kaia, who turned 18 in September, has been dating Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, going public with the relationship as the romance heats up.

According to an insider, Cindy and Rande, “treat Kaia like an adult. They have always treated her more like an adult than a child.”

The supermodel and her husband, who founded the tequila company Casamigos with George Clooney, have not stopped Kaia from dating bad boy Davidson, 26, who struggled with addiction and went to rehab after his split from Grande.

“Cindy and Rande let Kaia make her own decisions. They have always treated her like a grownup. She’s mature and that is how they treat her,” a source spilled to Radar.

The new couple were spotted together in Upstate New York, as well as partying after SNL together, solidifying their new romance.

As Kaia follows in her mom’s famous footsteps, becoming a model in her own right, Davidson has continued his gig on SNL.

And she was seen partying with him and the cast after a show until 4 in morning.

“Kaia lives a very Hollywood lifestyle, she always has,” the insider told Radar. “And her parents trust her.”

But Davidson’s bad habits were a big concern for Grande’s family before she broke off her engagement with the troubled comedian.

“Frankie (Grande’s brother) and her mom Joan want her to get away from Pete, but she is telling everyone to mind their own business,” an insider previously snitched to Radar.

Scroll through the gallery for shocking details about Davidson’s past as his romance with teenager Kaia Gerber heats up.