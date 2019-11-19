Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wet & Wild! Caitlyn Jenner Strips Down To Skimpy Black Bikini In Australia The 70-year-old reality star's busy filming ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’

This is 70!

Caitlyn Jenner rocked a skimpy black bikini in Australia while filming I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and RadarOnline.com has the sizzling snaps.

The former Olympian showed off an impressive set of abs in the two-piece suit as she attempted to cool down in the Aussie heat.

Jenner is living her best life on her latest reality show. She recently jumped out of a helicopter while filming, giving a thumbs up as she took the plunge.

She previously said that she is using the show as an opportunity to get her ducks in a row.

“I thought, ‘You know what, maybe I need to go down there and sit in the woods and figure out my life, what I’m doing’,” she told the Daily Star.

Jenner also opened up about her famous daughters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, saying she wasn’t going to be in contact with them while she filmed the reality show.

“I texted the kids, all of them, saying, ‘OK, I just got to Australia and they have taken my phone away I will talk to you when I get out, which is gonna be a while.'”

“It is probably the longest time I have ever gone without talking to any of my kids because it will be just about a month, four weeks without talking to them,” she added.

