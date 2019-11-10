Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner Arrives In Australia To Compete On 'I'm A Celebrity' For Big Bucks

Caitlyn Jenner landed in Australia where she’ll be filming the UK reality show, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

RadarOnline.com’s photos show a tired looking Caitlyn, 70, walking through Brisbane Airport on Sunday, November 10, after her long flight.

Caitlyn will be reportedly receiving one of the biggest salaries in the ITV show’s 19- year history—at least $640,000 in U.S. dollars.

Caitlyn became the world’s most famous transgender woman when she transitioned from Bruce and announced the change in 2015.

An ITV source said of Kris Jenner’s former spouse, “She’s such a huge name and a great get for producers.

“ITV thinks she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right.”

But British publications are throwing shade on the trans star.

Caitlyn has given interviews in which she claims to have no idea what I’m A Celebrity is about—even though, when she was known as Bruce, the former decathlete competed on I’m A Celeb… USA in 2003.

Back then, Bruce made it through to the final week of the season, but was not in the final three, which featured Joan Rivers‘ daughter Melissa, comedian John Melendez and Jennifer Lopez‘s ex Cris Judd, who won.

But Caitlyn recently told The Sun, “‘I am not allowed to talk about this until next week. I am not sure what I can say. I am not allowed to say anything.’

The star was then reportedly wished well during her stint on the show, to which she added: ‘Thank you. I don’t know how it works!’

As RadarOnline.com reported, Caitlyn recently celebrated her milestone 70th birthday in an awkward family bash the day after, on October 29.

Sadly, not all of her family members showed up to the family dinner in Los Angeles , but guests included Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, son Brandon Jenner and his pregnant girlfriend, and Caitlyn’s partner, Sophia Hutchins, 23.

Now Caitlyn is ready to try her luck at reality TV again after her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff I Am Cait flopped in the ratings.

