Caitlyn Jenner's 70th Birthday Party Revealed: Khloe's Snub & The Bizarre Bruce Cake! 'I wish that we all would get together more often,' says star during awkward bash.

Caitlyn Jenner turned 70 years old this week — and her wild birthday party was straight out of a reality show storyline.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Olympian celebrated her big day this October 29, with a family dinner in Los Angeles, but sadly, not all of her family members showed up.

Attendees included Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Brandon and his pregnant girlfriend, and Caitlyn’s partner, Sophia Hutchins.

Khloe Kardashian snubbed her step-parent by failing to show up to the party. She did, however, send Caitlyn a flower bouquet on her birthday, October 28.

“Birthday today! So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends,” Caitlyn captioned a photo of her sitting at home with a table covered in gifts and flower arrangements.

RadarOnline.com readers know Caitlyn and Khloe, 35, had a falling out after the former athlete released her scathing 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she slammed her ex-wife Kris Jenner.

With her harsh words, the star alienated herself from her famous family, and while she eventually said sorry, not all her relatives were quick to accept her apology.

Ever since, Khloe and Caitlyn have been working on mending their relationship, but the road has been rocky.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — which aired after True Thompson’s birth — Khloe revealed she didn’t want Caitlyn meeting her newborn daughter! Things have gotten more amicable since, but still, Khloe did not join Caitlyn for her birthday, and Caitlyn recently skipped an event to avoid running into Khloe!

Caitlyn’s son, Brody Jenner — who’s long spoken of his tumultuous relationship with his parent — was also a no-show at her bash and failed to post any birthday tributes on social media.

The star’s less-famous children, daughter Cassandra Marino and son Burt Jenner, also seemed to be missing from the celebration.

Kris, 63, and boyfriend Corey Gamble did not make an appearance either, despite the fact that the momager and her ex seem to have resolved their issues following the explosive memoir release.

