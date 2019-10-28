Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Divorce, Family Feuds & Tragedy: Caitlyn Jenner's Scandals Revealed On 70th Birthday The star's life has been a wild rollercoaster ride of shocking ups and downs.

While Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition surprised the world in April 2015, the shocker was just one of many in the life of the former decathlete, who is celebrating her milestone 70th birthday on Monday, October 28.

Caitlyn, born Bruce, became an American hero when she won the gold medal at age 27 at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

The gifted runner parlayed sports fame into Wheaties commercials and acting roles, including in the 1980 box office bomb Can’t Stop The Music.

“After the Games were over,” the star later recalled, “I happened to be the right guy, at that right place, at that right time.”

Too bad then-Bruce’s list of successes didn’t include a personal life.

The Olympian going Hollywood took a heavy toll on her first marriage, and she and her wife Chrystie Crownover divorced in 1981. They had two kids together, Cassandra and Burt.

That same year, the star married Elvis Presley‘s ex, Linda Thompson, but that marriage, which resulted in two more children — future reality TV stars Brandon and Brody — also imploded in 1986.

The star next became a stepparent, walking down the aisle in 1991 with Kris Kardashian, the ex-wife of O.J. Simpson‘s close pal and attorney, Robert Kardashian. At the time, Kris already had a brood of four children: daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and son Robert Jr.

The couple added to the clan with two daughters of their own, Kendall and Kylie.

The whole family shot to fame when E!’s reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians became a smash cable hit, and Cait, who has confessed to always feeling female, was forced to keep her explosive secret under wraps.

But Caitlyn wasn’t able to continue the charade, and her marriage to Kris collapsed.

Caitlyn is now romancing fellow trans woman Sophia Hutchins, 23. But her latest relationship is tinged with scandal because of their huge 47-year age difference.

