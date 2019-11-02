Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Big Reality TV Bucks! Caitlyn Jenner Joins 'I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' See how much transgender star will receive for working in jungle for British show.

Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly set to appear on England’s reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

According to The Sun, the transgender star, who turned 70 just days ago, will be flying to the Australia location next week.

A source told the publication that Caitlyn will be receiving one of the biggest salaries in the ITV show’s 19- year history—about $671,000 in U.S. dollars.

Caitlyn became the world’s most famous transgender woman when she transitioned from Bruce and announced the change in 2015.

An ITV source said of Kris Jenner‘s former spouse, “She’s such a huge name and a great get for producers.

“ITV think she is one of their best ever signings. It’s a real bolt from the blue. They’ve asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right.”

As RadarOnline.com reported this week, Caitlyn celebrated her milestone 70th birthday in an awkward bash the day after, on October 29.

Sadly, not all of her family members showed up to the family dinner in Los Angeles.

Guests included Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Brandon and his pregnant girlfriend, and Caitlyn’s partner, Sophia Hutchins, 23.

Khloe snubed her step-parent by failing to show up to the party. She did, however, send Caitlyn a bouquet of flowers for her birthday.

“Birthday today! So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends,” Caitlyn captioned a social media photo of her sitting at home with a table covered in gifts and flower arrangements.

Radar readers know that Caitlyn and Khloe, 35, had a falling out after the former athlete released her scathing 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she slammed her ex-wife Kris.

Caitlyn appeared for years on the clan’s E! reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later her own spinoff, I Am Cait.

But the show detailing her trans life was canceled after just two seasons.

A source told Radar it bombed in the ratings and also, the series was received poorly by the trans community which Caitlyn had hoped would embrace her.

Now, the former decathlete who’s had six children with three different wives, will be getting down in the mud with other stars on I’m a Celebrity.

She will reportedly live together with the other stars in a jungle environment for a number of weeks, as everyone competes to be crowned “King” or “Queen of the Jungle.”

The series will feature mostly famous people known only in Britain, such as former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, EastEnder Jacqueline Jossa, and soccer star Ian Wright.

Journalist Piers Morgan, who is also well known in the U.S., is rumored to also be joining the cast, along with the the former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

ITV said, “Any names are speculation until we officially announce our line up.”

The series begins airing on Sunday, November 17 in the UK.