Another Breakdown? Kanye Calls Himself ‘Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created’ West addresses 2016 psychiatric meltdown at Joel Osteen's church service.

Kanye West turned heads with his bizarre behavior at Joel Osteen’s service.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Jesus Is King rapper stopped by the famous pastor’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, November 17. There, he delivered an impassioned speech about his faith, his spiritual journey, and his booming music career.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” he said.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” the rapper continued, referring to his 2016 hospitalization.

Radar readers recall that, at the time, West, 42, was rushed to the ER due to a “psychiatric emergency,” and the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour was cancelled. After recovering, West admitted his breakdown was caused by an addiction to opioids, which he developed after undergoing liposuction. In a 2018 interview with TMZ, the star said the opioids also triggered his controversial Twitter rant, in which he said slavery didn’t exist, claimed to be the greatest musician of his generation, and gushed about President Donald Trump.

Strangely, the incident happened on November 21, 2016, almost exactly three years ago.

At Osteen’s church service, West told the crowd that despite “all of that arrogance and cockiness that y’all have seen from me” in the past, he is now in God’s hands.

“Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’” he said. “Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him.”

Smiling, West looked down to the front row at wife Kim Kardashian who was sitting with their eldest daughter, North West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented the day on her Instagram Story, showing a video of the food and drink spread at the church, which included bottles of lemonade with the words “You my Chick-fil-Ye” — a nod to West’s song “Closed on Sunday.”

After his speech at the service, West returned to Osteen’s megachurch to give a musical performance. As Radar readers know, the pastor, 56, has been wrapped up in a series of controversies in the past. In August 2017, he was bashed for allegedly closing his church doors to evacuees during Hurricane Harvey. And earlier that year, in March, he was sued over claims a child who attended his church was body-slammed by one of his employees!

That employee was indicted on charges of “indecency [on a] child,” but the grand jury “failed to find a bill of indictment against him,” court documents state, and he was discharged.