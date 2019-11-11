Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian Hires Team Of Therapists On Call 24/7 For Troubled Kanye's New Tour 'He will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it,' says source.

Kim Kardashian is dropping some serious cash to keep hubby Kanye West sane, with sources telling RadarOnline.com exclusively she’s got a team of therapists on call 24/7 for when he goes on his upcoming tour.

“Kanye will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it,” a source told Radar.

The 42-year-old rapper dropped his latest album, Jesus Is King, on October 27, and is said to be preparing a major tour right now to support his new music.

Radar readers remember West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in Nov. 2016 after his hospitalization for exhaustion.

The outspoken entrepreneur also had a vicious outburst last December, when he took to Twitter in a fury over ongoing beef with rapper Drake after accusations West leaked private information about Drake’s baby son.

Kardashian, 39, was apparently so distraught by her husband’s behavior, she hired a round-the-clock spy squad to watch his every move, and even contemplated divorce.

Now, Yeezy insists he’s ready to hit the road once more.

“He says he’s fine and doesn’t need help but Kim’s nervous so she’s making sure he’s under a watchful eye – or 5,” the source revealed exclusively to Radar. “They’ll report to her and if there’s any warning signs she’ll essentially send them in.”

It appears Kardashian hasn’t exactly been upfront with her husband about his new tracking system, but the reality superstar doesn’t want to take any chances.

“Kanye would be fuming if Kim told him what she’s done but she couldn’t care less,” the insider admitted. “She doesn’t want him losing his mind and she’ll do anything she can to ensure it doesn’t happen.”