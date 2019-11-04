More Kontrol! Kanye West Forbids Kim From Flaunting Jewels After Wardrobe War Rapper is horrified as wife shows off bling just 3 years after her Paris robbery.

Kanye West has ordered wife Kim Kardashian to put away her jewels, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, is once again flaunting her bling on social media and West, 42, is having a major meltdown over it!

Just three years after Kim was robbed of $10 million in jewelry during the infamous Paris heist, the beauty is again showing off her baubles.

After going through her October 2016 ordeal, in which she was bound and gagged in her Paris hotel suite, Kim cut down on the amount of jewelry she wore in public and was usually spotted with a thin wedding band instead of an engagement ring.

But she’s appeared adorned in necklaces in recent Instagram posts.

Kim was largely minimalist until earlier this year, when she was spotted with a huge diamond ring while arriving at sister Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott’s Avengers: Endgame-themed birthday bash.

And now, the insider told Radar exclusively, “Kim is posting pictures of her expensive jewelry and accessories on social media like it never happened, even though she’s been warned against this sort of thing repeatedly.

“Kanye’s freaking out and ordering Kim to stow away all her jewelry in safe deposit boxes but she thinks he’s overreacting. She’s told friends their home security system is amazing and there’s nothing to worry about.”

The conflict follows head on the heels of fashionista Kanye trying to control Kim’s wardrobe choices.

“He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin,” a source told Radar.

“He tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she “can’t go out looking like that,’” added the source.

As Radar previously reported, Kanye slammed Kim’s gown choice at the Met Gala in May, leaving the shocked reality star stunned and infuriated with her rapper-turned-devout-Christian husband.

A clip from a recent KUWTK episode showed the reality star getting fitted for her infamous Met Gala 2019 “wet dress” when her husband walked in to check it out.

Kanye raged to Kim, “Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls and looking at my wife like ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like all the other girls, showing her body off’… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of what’s about to be four kids.”

But Kim pointed out to her husband, who has been running a popular Sunday church service, “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

According to the source, the rapper refuses to back down on his sartorial demands — whether Kim likes it or not!

“He’s told her to cover up more going forward and has informed her that she has to run her wardrobe choices past him before going out in public,” the source said. “He’s even begun throwing out some of her more revealing outfits.”

The source added: “Kim feels like he’s trying to hide her away like a dowdy housewife, and she won’t stand for it for long.”