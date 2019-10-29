Kanye Demands Kim Seek His Approval For All Her Outfits After Met Gala Slam 'He now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin.'

Long thinking himself as the style head of his newly strictly religious household, Kanye West has insisted on continuing to vet his wife Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe choices — even after their explosive fight over the contentious issue the night before the Met Gala!

“He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

“He tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she ‘can’t go out looking like that,’” added the source.

As Radar previously reported, Kanye, 42, blasted 39-year-old Kim’s gown choice at the Met Gala in May, leaving the shocked reality star stunned and infuriated with her rapper-turned-devout-Christian husband.

During a clip from the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star is seen getting fitted for her infamous Met Gala 2019 “wet dress” when her husband walks in to check it out.

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls and looking at my wife like ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like all the other girls, showing her body off’… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of what’s about to be four kids,” Kanye slams.

But Kim was not putting up with her troubled husband’s criticism.

“You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence!” Kim responded at the time. “Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

But the rapper refuses to back down on his sartorial demands — whether Kim likes it or not!

“He’s told her to cover up more going forward and has informed her that she has to run her wardrobe choices past him before going out in public,” the source noted. “He’s even begun throwing out some of her more revealing outfits.”

The source added: “Kim feels like he’s trying to hide her away like a dowdy housewife, and she won’t stand for it for long.”