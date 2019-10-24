Kim's Horror! Kanye Confesses Porn Addiction: 'I Drowned Myself In It' West says 'Playboy was my gateway.'

Kim Kardashian‘s nightmare!

Kanye West got candid during an interview Thursday with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe, coming clean about his obsession with pornography.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” Kanye said per TMZ. Porn “has impacted every choice I have made in my life from age 5 to now, ” the singer added, although clarifying that he isn’t currently addicted.

“Some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drown myself in my addiction,” the rapper, 42, explained.

Kanye claimed sex “fed the ego, too.”

“Money, clothes, cars, accolades, social media, paparazzi photos, going to Paris fashion week, all of that,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time Yeezy has opened up about his fascination with porn. “My only drug is porn. I have porn with me all the time,” he has said. “Whenever I go to the porn store, I call it the crack house.”

Moving forward, West also touched on the topic of his Bipolar disorder.

He says he compares himself to Nebuchadnezzar, the great King of ancient Babylon.

“Nebuchadnezzar was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He was still King. So not only was I diagnosed with mental illness, mental illness is something that was used to take my dome down by ten feet. To wash me out, to control me.”

He continued: “I do love the fact that I can show the world that I’m sitting here and have been diagnosed, put on medication to make me fat on purpose. They’re trying to kill the superhero. So, I’m trying to show that someone that’s diagnosed can still drive and be the founder of a multi-billion dollar organization. Can still be in service to Christ. Can still be a good husband and a good dad. My life does not end with this diagnosis and I will not be stigmatized and discriminated.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kanye’s mental health has plummeted in recent years. In November 2016, he was hospitalized for a “psychiatric emergency.” He confirmed his bipolar disorder last summer.

The troubled rapper has since found ways to cope with his disorder. He is known for throwing his famous Sunday Services and finding solace in certain locations.