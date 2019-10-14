Kim & Kanye Have Bitter Fight Over Her ‘Too Sexy’ Met Gala Look: It’s Not ‘Hot!’

Kim Kardashian is not putting up with Kanye West’s criticism.

In a clip from the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star is seen getting fitted for her infamous Met Gala 2019 “wet dress” when her husband walks in to check it out.

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls and looking at my wife like ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like all the other girls, showing her body off’… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved, and the father of what’s about to be four kids,” Kanye, 42, says.

Kim, 38, who is wearing a robe at this point, sits on the couch in disbelief, listening to her husband’s complaints.

The rapper-turned-devout-Christian adds that he’s no longer thinks it’s “hot” when Kim shows off her body.

Hearing his disapproval, Kim starts to get defensive, arguing that she’s been working on her glamorous look with her team for eight months, and his harsh commentary is entirely of place.

Friends Natalie Halcro and Jonathan Cheban who are also in the room during the fitting remain silent as tension between the couple builds up.

“The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look?” Kim asks. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety… I don’t need any more negative energy for you to now say you’re not into me wearing a tight dress.”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye responds.

At that, Kim gets even more annoyed.

“You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and your in a transformation, doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she says.

Not enjoying the confrontation, Kanye says “okay, alright” and storms out of the room, leaving Kim stunned and infuriated. “That’s absolutely ridiculous,” she tells her friends.

The parents of four’s on-screen fight comes days after RadarOnline.com reported the pair is having issues with their different lifestyles. While Kanye is anxious to spend most of his time at his new ranch in Wyoming, a source said the KKW Beauty mogul “absolutely hates it out there in the wilderness.”

“It’s going to be a massive issue for their marriage going forward,” the insider added. “It’s never been more clear that they’re two very different people.”

Though Kim has been supportive of Kanye’s transformation — jumping from creating waves of controversy on Twitter to hosting Sunday church services around the country — their differences have never been so apparent.

This September, Kim fumed about Kanye’s conservative parenting rules, telling E! News that she “got in trouble” with him when she let 6-year-old daughter North wear lipstick.