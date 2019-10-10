Kim Kardashian Recalls Paris Robbery In ‘E! True Hollywood Story’

Kim Kardashian Details Horrific Paris Robbery In New ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ ‘You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re gonna shoot you.’

Three years later, Kim Kardashian still remembers every detail from her horrific Paris robbery like it was yesterday.

In a clip from Sunday’s new E! True Hollywood Story, which will examine the reality star’s rise to fame, she and sister Kourtney Kardashian talk about that dreadful 2016 night.

“I was in Paris for Fashion Week. I’d been showing off my new diamond ring. Kanye got me this like 20 carat diamond ring and I brought all of my jewels. Everything I possibly had to Paris with me,” Kim, 38, says in the video.

RadarOnline.com readers know the robbers targeted Kim after seeing her ritzy jewelry collection on social media, and followed her for days before jumping her at her hotel suite when her bodyguard was gone and she was completely alone.

“Kim and I went to the Givenchy show to watch Kendall walk, and then came back to change to go out for the night, and Kim decided to stay home,” recalls Kourtney, 40.

At the time of the robbery, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner had taken Kim’s security guard at the time, Pascal Duvier, with them. And while Kim thought she was safe inside the luxurious Hotel de Pourtalés, she was wrong.

Two years after the crime, on October 3, 2018, Kim’s insurance company sued him and the company he was employed by for failing to protect her. While the plaintiff filed a request for voluntary dismissal, the case remains pending.

“Right as I was about to fall asleep I heard guys running up the stairs,” recalls Kim in the clip. “They wanted my ring and my jewelry so I didn’t fight back I just gave them everything and they tied me up. They wrapped duct tape over my eyes and my mouth.”

Kim has previously revealed that in that moment, she was sure she was going to die. All she could do then, was try to stay calm and pray.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life, just thinking that, you know, you’re about to die. You’re just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they’re gonna shoot you and kill you,” she says.

After the robbers left, Kim was able to wriggle her hands out of the ties and run to the balcony to call for help. For months after she was rescued, she continued to deal with anxiety and sleeping issues, and decided to make a complete change to her lifestyle, focusing more on family and less on material goods.

“That 10 minutes really changed my whole life,” Kim adds.

