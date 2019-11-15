Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kardashians are facing some heat over a recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip.

On Thursday, November 14, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a sneak peek for their upcoming episode.

The teaser showed a luxurious dinner-turned-food-fight between the sisters. Crazed, the stars were seen running around the table as bowls of pasta and salad were thrown and pitchers of iced tea were dumped.

“You messed with the wrong b***h, @krisjenner 😜😂 We’re back this Sunday! Watch a new episode of Keeping Up…” the Revenge Body star captioned the post, which was later met with harsh critique from fans.

“My only thought during this whole video was how many humans there are out there without food. ‘KIM THERE ARE PEOPLE DYING’ …. and starving …. #disappointedbutnotsurprised,” one user wrote in the comments.

“That’s very insensitive!! There’s ppl that can barely afford to have breakfast,” another user wrote.

A third user commented, “Shame on all of you, people would give their right arm for that food!! Disgusting.”

While the food fight appeared to be in good fun, it’s no secret that there has been some nasty drama among the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Just days ago, Radar exclusively learned Kendall and Kylie Jenner are not on the best terms with Khloe because of her alleged self-obsession.

“They’re sick and tired of Khloe’s drama and want nothing to do with her unless she gets her act together,” an insider told Radar. “She doesn’t seem to care about anybody else besides her. Khloe doesn’t return calls, she gets drunk at parties and starts talking dirt about their dad and everyone else in the family. Plus, she’s late for meetings or doesn’t show up – and that reflects badly on everyone.”

Readers know there is also some bad blood between Kim and Kourtney. The sisters haven’t been able to get along either on or off camera! Their arguments — some of which were documented on KUTWK — were often triggered by small things like the treats they’d get for their daughters North West and Penelope Disick joint birthday bash.

Weeks after that particular fight was filmed, Radar reported the Poosh founder decided she taking a step back from their famed reality show.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I’m not saying goodbye,” she said. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”