Kourtney Flees LA With Kids For Kanye's Wyoming Ranch After Quitting 'KUWTK' See Kardashian's tranquil family getaway following shocking TV exit news.

Kourtney Kardashian fled Los Angeles with her kids for brother-in-law Kanye West‘s scenic Wyoming ranch after announcing she was leaving Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The mother of three caused a furor when she told Entertainment Tonight this week that she’d be stepping back from her family’s show to focus on spending time with her children. It remains to be seen how and when Kourtney will exit.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I’m not saying goodbye,” Kourtney said. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

However, RadarOnline.com previously reported that she’s been anxious to leave the family reality TV show for some time.

In August 2018, a source told Radar, “She hasn’t wanted to do this for a couple of years now, and told [momager] Kris [Jenner] that she does not want to sign another contract after this one ends, which is next season.

“She got what she needed out of the show and it has made her insanely wealthy.”

Her sister Kim Kardashian‘s husband Kanye recently purchased a massive Wyoming property for $14 million, and this weekend, it provided the perfect respite for Kourtney, 40, and her children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, by her ex Scott Disick.

The four enjoyed piggy-back rides and watching the sunset.

Kourtney wrote, “We have everything we need,” as a caption to her Wyoming photos and videos on Instagram while adding the prayer hand emoji.

She wore a black hoodie set and mountain boots and a beanie on the ranch.

KUWTK viewers got a wakeup call about Kourtney’s drama on the show during an October episode.

She admitted on camera that she’d be happy if KUWTK ended.

“Yeah, who cares?” Kourtney told a shocked Khloe Kardashian.

“We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out,” Kim Kardashian said in a separate clip from the episode, clearly furious at her eldest sister whom she’s long accused of being lazy and “fake.”

Now Kourtney is taking a breather with her favorite little people in the world.

