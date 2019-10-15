Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Care If ‘KUWTK’ Ends

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Admits She Would Be Happy If ‘KUWTK’ Ends: ‘Who Cares?’ Plus, Tristan gives Khloe a diamond ring in a shocking new trailer.

Kourtney Kardashian has other priorities besides her role in her family’s long-running show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On the latest KUWTK trailer, the Poosh founder admits she doesn’t care if the series ends!

“You would be happy if the show ended?” Khloe Kardashian asks.

“Yeah, who cares?” Kourtney, 40, answers with a smile.

“We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out,” Kim Kardashian says in a separate clip, clearly furious at her eldest sister whom she’s long accused of being lazy and “fake.”

This September, a source close to the stars told RadarOnline.com that the sisters “can’t be in the same room together” as they “genuinely can’t stand each other.”

“Kourtney has hated Kim for a couple of years now. She thinks she’s vapid and mean, and Kourtney has much better things to do with her time than kiss up to Kim,” the insider said. “Kim, meanwhile, thinks Kourt should kiss up to her given she would be a nobody without her.”

Adding to the tension between the two is the fact that Kim’s life revolves mostly around her reality star fame, while Kourtney’s revolves around her family and her new lifestyle company.

In past KUWTK episodes, Kourtney has also slammed her sister for not sharing her same “zen” lifestyle and being too into the material things in life.

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being. I don’t wanna see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being,” she told Kim, 38, during a heated fight aired in 2018.

Also in the latest show teaser, Khloe, 35, tells her family members about a gift she got from her cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“Look what Tristan gave me last night: a pink diamond,” she says, handing the gem to Scott Disick.

“It looks fully like an engagement ring,” he replies, prompting Khloe to immediately shout “No, no, no!”

Radar readers know the basketball star, 28, has been trying to win Khloe back ever since he was caught cheating on her with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

In another scene from the teaser, Kris Jenner is seen telling her daughters that their attitude towards each other has gotten too nasty.

“The funny side outweighed the mean side and I feel like it’s gotten a little Mean Girls,” says the momager, 63. “I feel like we just need to press a Reset button. You guys gotta get back to the fact that we’re just family.”

“I don’t know why we can’t just respect each other,” says Kim.

“I think sometimes there’s a lot of judgement,” adds Kendall Jenner.