Kashing In! Kim Kardashian Expanding Shapewear Line With Fragrances, Bikinis & More The 'KUWTK' star successfully launched SKIMS in September.

Kim Kardashian is launching her SKIMS Cotton Collection on Tuesday, October 15 – but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t stopping there. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Kardashian’s apparent plans to expand her successful company.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Kardashian, 38, filed to trademark “SKIMS Solutionwear” and other variations of the name on July 15, 2019. The trademarks are currently listed as “live.”

While the goods and services includes lingerie, shapewear, panties, bras, slips, bodysuits and more items currently sold on her website, she also has listed, “perfume, deodorant for personal use, body spray, essential body oil and body lotion.”

Other products include, “Luggage, bags, all-purpose carrying bags, travel bags, shoulder bags, handbags, tote bags, overnight bags, duffle bags, leather bags, wallets, carriers for animals, harnesses for animals, cosmetic bags sold empty and purses.”

Baby doll pajamas, stockings, nipple cover pasties, rompers, bikinis, socks, tee shirts, sweatshirts, swimwear, swimwear accessories, swim caps, cover-ups, beach cover ups, shoulder wraps for clothing, shawls, robes, shoes, namely, sandals, imitation leather belts and other items are also listed.

SKIMS launched on Tuesday, September 10. The line has been a success, as most items are currently sold out.

As Radar readers know, the solutionwear line got off to a controversial start. The mom-of-four was slammed when she initially filed to trademark the name Kimono, as fans found it disrespectful since it is the name of a traditional Japanese garment.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.”

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the Kimono trademark has been abandoned and is currently listed as “dead.”