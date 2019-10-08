Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ready To Reunite? Khloe & Tristan Talking 'So Much' As He Tries To Win Her Back Kardashian’s baby daddy Thompson hoping she’s ready to forgive and forget!

Baby forgive me!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “talking so much” as he tries to win her back RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Her cheating baby daddy was given the boot after he was busted hooking up with Jordyn Woods earlier in the year, but a source close to the reality star tells Radar he’s creeping back into her life.

“Khloe and Tristan are talking so much lately,” the insider dished to Radar.

“And it isn’t just about their daughter, they talk a lot just about regular life,” the source snitched.

Even her sister, Kim Kardashian, has thawed in her hatred of him.

“Kim actually likes Tristan and has been saying she likes hanging out with him, he is a cool guy,” the source said.

Radar broke the news that Tristan, Kim and Jonathan Cheban all had dinner together in New York City with Keeping Up With the Kardashian cameras rolling.

“Kim has been open about hating Tristan for what he did to Khloe, but she has definitely been nicer about him lately,” the source said.

As Tristan, 28, geared up for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers basketball season, he spent time trying to win back his baby mama.

“Tristan does all sorts of flirty things, like sending Khloe flowers and little gifts, all trying to convince her to give him another chance,” the source claimed to Radar.

“But so far it hasn’t worked and they’re not back together — yet. Khloe hates that she likes Tristan and wants to be around him. So far she isn’t letting anything romantic happen.”

Khloe, 35, was understandably humiliated by Tristan’s excessive cheating and she “doesn’t trust him at all. She wants him to be in True’s life, but she doesn’t have faith in him now.”

The source told Radar that Tristan was not giving up but Khloe was in charge.

“He’s putting in a huge effort with Khloe and she told him to cut it out in public. No more comments on social media because it makes him look pathetic.”