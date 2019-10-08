Ready To Reunite? Khloe & Tristan Talking 'So Much' As He Tries To Win Her Back

Kardashian’s baby daddy Thompson hoping she’s ready to forgive and forget!

October 8, 2019 @ 17:45PM
Khloe & Tristan Talking 'So Much' As He Tries To Win Her BackKhloe & Tristan Talking 'So Much' As He Tries To Win Her Back
Photo Credit: Shutterstock (2)
Scandals
Ready To Reunite? Khloe & Tristan Talking 'So Much' As He Tries To Win Her Back
October 8, 2019 @ 17:45PM

Kardashian’s baby daddy Thompson hoping she’s ready to forgive and forget!

Baby forgive me!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “talking so much” as he tries to win her back  RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Her cheating baby daddy was given the boot after he was busted hooking up with Jordyn Woods earlier in the year, but a source close to the reality star tells Radar he’s creeping back into her life.

Bad News Baby Daddy! Malika Haqq’s Ex Once Arrested For Possession Of Loaded Gun Bad News Baby Daddy! Malika Haqq’s Ex Once Arrested For Possession Of Loaded Gun

Khloe and Tristan are talking so much lately,” the insider dished to Radar.

“And it isn’t just about their daughter, they talk a lot just about regular life,” the source snitched.

Where’s The Baby Daddy? Khloe Kardashian Goes To Baby Store With Pregnant Best Friend Malika Where’s The Baby Daddy? Khloe Kardashian Goes To Baby Store With Pregnant Best Friend Malika

Even her sister, Kim Kardashian, has thawed in her hatred of him.

“Kim actually likes Tristan and has been saying she likes hanging out with him, he is a cool guy,” the source said.

Radar broke the news that Tristan, Kim and Jonathan Cheban all had dinner together in New York City with Keeping Up With the Kardashian cameras rolling.

The Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Instagram Fights Ever! The Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Instagram Fights Ever!

“Kim has been open about hating Tristan for what he did to Khloe, but she has definitely been nicer about him lately,” the source said.

As Tristan, 28, geared up for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers basketball season, he spent time trying to win back his baby mama.

Cheating Baby Daddy Tristan Flirts With Khloe As She ‘Mulls Reconciliation’ Cheating Baby Daddy Tristan Flirts With Khloe As She ‘Mulls Reconciliation’

“Tristan does all sorts of flirty things, like sending Khloe flowers and little gifts, all trying to convince her to give him another chance,” the source claimed to Radar.

“But so far it hasn’t worked and they’re not back together — yet. Khloe hates that she likes Tristan and wants to be around him. So far she isn’t letting anything romantic happen.”

Khloe, 35, was understandably humiliated by Tristan’s excessive cheating and she “doesn’t trust him at all. She wants him to be in True’s life, but she doesn’t have faith in him now.”

Living Large! Inside Tristan Thompson’s Luxurious Bachelor Pad Living Large! Inside Tristan Thompson’s Luxurious Bachelor Pad

The source told Radar that Tristan was not giving up but Khloe was in charge.

“He’s putting in a huge effort with Khloe and she told him to cut it out in public. No more comments on social media because it makes him look pathetic.”