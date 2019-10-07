Bad News Baby Daddy! Malika Haqq's Ex Once Arrested For Possession Of Loaded Gun Khloe Kardashian’s BFF is expecting with on-and-off boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

Malika Haqq has had an on-again, off-again relationship with her alleged baby daddy O.T. Genasis – and she may want to keep their romance off for now. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on his shocking possession of a loaded firearm arrest.

In a police report obtained from the Los Angeles Airport Police, O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Odis Flores, was detained on July 16, 2016 while going through the federal passenger screening station before a flight to Atlanta.

SEE THE POLICE REPORT!

“TSA agent observed a bag go through x-ray screening at lane #7 and observed an outline of what appeared to be a gun,” the report read. “TSA agent immediately notified the TSA supervisor. TSA supervisor then notified LAXPD.”

When an officer searched the bag, a black steel handgun in the main compartment was found.

“The magazine was loaded with 7, 45 caliber rounds,” the report read. “There were no rounds in the chamber.”

When an officer asked the rapper if there were any weapons in the bag, he responded, ‘Oh crap there is a gun in there.’” He admitted it was his bag and that he packed it himself.

“Officer then asked Flores if he had a concealed carry weapon permit and if the firearm was registered,” the report continued. “Flores said, ‘I don’t have a license, and someone gave me the gun. I was at the range and put the firearm in my bag and I forgot that I had it in there.”

The firearm was ran through LAXPD dispatch and was returned as not registered. Flores had $3,011 on him at the time of the arrest.

O.T. Genasis, 32, explained that he “purchased the firearm from a friend of a friend.” When asked if he knew the person, he responded, ‘I don’t know him, I just told a friend I wanted a gun, and he told me about this guy.’”

When asked again if the firearm was registered, he responded, ‘I just bought it off the street, I’m a rapper, you know, I just wanted a gun to shoot at the gun range.’”

“After completing my investigation, I took possession of the firearm,” the reporting officer wrote. “I took Flores into custody… My partner and I then transported Flores to LAPD Pacific Division Jail for booking.”

O.T. Genasis was held on $35,000 bond. He was on probation for theft at the time of the arrest.

On September 14, 2016, he was sentenced to two days in Los Angeles County Jail and three years probation.

Haqq, 36, revealed over Instagram that she’s pregnant with her first child on Friday, September 27.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Haqq captioned a pic of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Us Weekly then reported that the father is ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

They dated on-and-off for two years. They ended their relationship in June 2019.

It is unclear if the “CoCo” rapper will be involved in his child’s life. Haqq was spotted baby shopping with her twin sister Khadijah and Kardashian earlier this month with no O.T. Genasis in sight.

The “Cut It” rapper made his Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s debut on the Sunday, October 6 episode.

