Just days after announcing she’s pregnant, Malika Haqq’s mystery baby daddy has been revealed as her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, a source confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly.

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend and Genasis, 32, dated on-and-off for two years but Haqq, 36, finally called it quits on the relationship in June.

“Single,” Haqq captioned a sultry snap of herself amid her breakup announcement.

RadarOnline.com readers know Haqq announced she was pregnant last week.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” Haqq captioned a pic of herself holding a positive pregnancy test on Friday, September 27. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Kardashian, 35, also congratulated her best friend on her pregnancy.

“My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” the reality star wrote on Friday via Instagram. “I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Haqq’s father was blindsided by the baby news.

Jamal Abdul-Haqq exclusively told Radar that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter in years and had no idea she was pregnant.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Jamal said. “I do not talk to her. I haven’t talked to her. I haven’t spoken to her in years.”