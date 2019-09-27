Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Auntie Khloe! Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq Pregnant With First Child Star says she's not ready to reveal the identity of her secret baby daddy.

Khloe Kardashian is going to be an auntie! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the star’s bestie Malika Haqq is pregnant with her first child.

Haqq, 36, announced the happy news this Friday, September 27 on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself smiling while holding a pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to congratulate the star — who’s made numerous appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — but were also fast to realize she failed to reveal the identity of her baby daddy.

“I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby! #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner” Haqq continued in the caption.

Minutes after she shared the news, BFF Khloe took to the comments section to voice her happiness.

“Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly,” she wrote.

“Congrats my love 😍! So happy for you,” commented celebrity lash extension queen Yris Palmer.

Khloe also shared a post about her friend’s pregnancy on her own Instagram.

“My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!” she wrote.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Haqq — who has a twin sister named Khadijah Haqq — was previously linked to rapper O.T. Genasis and to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The model even dated French Montana in 2015 and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter in 2002! It’s unclear if she reunited with O.T. Genasis, 32, after their split earlier this year.

“I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!” she told PEOPLE. “I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion … I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.”

Haqq told the outlet that she’s 14 weeks along in her pregnancy, and is due in March. Though she now knows the sex of her baby, she’s not ready to disclose it just yet. She’s also not ready to reveal the father’s identity.

For now, Haqq is enjoying the peace and overwhelming love that’s come of being pregnant.

“I have been incredibly blessed,” Haqq said, adding that she’s had a very low-maintenance pregnancy. “I have not been sick a day. Not one day. That, for me, has probably been the thing I’ve been so grateful for thus far — coming second to knowing that I have a healthy baby.”