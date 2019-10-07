Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Malika Haqq’s baby daddy just made his Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut, days after reporters confirmed his identity.

O.T. Genasis appeared by Malika’s side on the latest show episode, when Khloe Kardashian and pals gathered to celebrate the star’s 36th birthday in Las Vegas.

“Happy birthday! There’s champagne and everything for everyone,” Khloe, 35, is heard saying in the clip as Malika and her girlfriends step into a private jet in California.

“My vision for this weekend is pure drunk fun from the minute we touch down. And that’s not just for me, it’s for you as well. I want like ‘we lost our minds, lost control’ fun,” Malika, 36, says in confessional.

“So, that’s all very cute. I don’t want to lose control,” Khloe tells her.

“No but it’s my birthday you should just do what I wanna do,” Malika insists.

The night only gets wilder from there, with the friends even getting into a nasty fight at the nightclub after Malika tries to force Khloe to take shots with her!

“I’m going to have fun!” Khloe insists, clearly annoyed with her friend, as the group takes shots in the hotel before stepping out for the night.

When they arrive in their Vegas hotel, Malika’s suite is filled with gold balloons, and they are greeted by O.T., 32, and Tamar Braxton. Excited, Malika kisses and embraces the rapper.

“Cheers to a great birthday for these two crazy ones, and making sure that we all pass out,” O.T. says during his toast, referring to Malika and twin sister Khadijah Haqq, both who turned 36 on March 10.

The crowd downs champagne and shots of alcohol while dancing around the hotel room.

RadarOnline.com readers know Malika and O.T. began dating in 2017. For two years they gushed about one another on social media, promising to love each other forever. This June 7, however, Malika shared a sultry Instagram photo of herself wearing a sheer white outfit. “Single,” she wrote in the caption. Soon, reporters confirmed her split from O.T. with sources saying the breakup was amicable.

This September 27, three months after their separation, Malika announced her pregnancy.