Kourtney Kardashian Busts Out Of Dress During Girls Night Amid Desire To Leave KUTWK

Kourtney Kardashian Busts Out Of Dress During Girls Night Amid Desire To Leave KUTWK

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a busty girls’ night out on Saturday, November 2.

The reality star and her friend Stephanie Shepherd dined at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood and were spotted as they left the location.

The health-conscious star looked amazing in a shiny black leather dress that showed off her boobs and was very conscious of her surroundings.

Readers know various facets of Kourtney’s life have been documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the current season, the Poosh founder, 40, has been filmed trying to coexist with her ex Scott Disick‘s new flame, Sofia Richie, while on a family trip to Finland. She tried to uncover the mystery behind the missing cash from her wallet, and got into a heated fight with her mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble about parenting.

Cameras have also been behind the scenes of her spats with her sister Kim Kardashian, whom she’s been feuding with off camera as well.

As Radar previously reported, the tension between Kim and Kourtney is so bad, they “can’t be in the same room together.”

“Kourtney has hated Kim for a couple of years now. She thinks she’s vapid and mean, and Kourtney has much better things to do with her time than kiss up to Kim,” a source close to the sisters told Radar.

“Kim, meanwhile, thinks Kourt should kiss up to her given she would be a nobody without her.”

In past KUWTK episodes, Kourtney slammed her sister for not sharing her same “zen” lifestyle and being too into the material things in life. The sisters have argued about incorporating their healthy lifestyle into their daughters Penelope and North‘s joint birthday party.

Despite years of opening up, however, Radar reported, ratings continue to slump and Kourtney as well as her famous sisters are “no longer passionate” about filming.

“What doesn’t make sense is why they are continuing. If they don’t want to do it anymore just stop. The secret is to know when to walk away, and that moment is now.”

In fact, the mother of three has actually expressed on the family based show that she wouldn’t mind if it all came to an end.

“You would be happy if the show ended?” Khloe Kardashian asked in recent episode from the season..

“Yeah, who cares?” Kourtney, answered with a smile.

“We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out,” Kim Kardashian said in a separate clip.

Check out the gallery for photos of Kourtney on her dinner outing with friends.