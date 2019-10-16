Suspect On The Lam! Kourtney Kardashian Robbery Investigation Remains ‘Ongoing’ An employee stole cash & an iPad from the ‘KUWTK’ star.

Kourtney Kardashian accused an employee of stealing cash and an iPad on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the suspect still hasn’t been caught six months after the incident.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official confirmed to Radar, “We do have an open ongoing investigation at this time.”

Because the investigation is still open, the department is unable to release details.

On the Sunday, October 13 episode, Kourtney’s assistant notified her that cash was missing from her wallet. The incident occurred before the Met Gala in May 2019.

“I specifically handed 20 bucks to the valet and I had hundreds and I threw them back in my bag,” she said. “It was definitely there. Do you know when you just know? I know for a fact.”

She then said in her confessional, “The fact that money is missing from my wallet, it definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence. We had an iPad missing in the house too. I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust. Something just isn’t right.”

Later on in the episode, Kourtney, 40, learned the employee, who appears to be her children’s nanny, hacked her phone and was able to read her text messages.

When Kourtney and her sister Khloe ran downstairs to confront the employee, who was still in the home at the time of the discovery, the worker fled the residence.

The mother-of-three filed a police report and changed her iCloud password.

“I’m proud of us that we caught it two weeks in instead of two years in,” she said. “All we have to do right now is let the police do their thing. Moving forward, I’m definitely going to be much more aware with anyone coming into my house.”