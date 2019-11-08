Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian is done with Keeping Up With the Kardashians — at least for now.

During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the mom of three announced she will be stepping back from her family’s show to focus on spending time with her children.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I’m not saying goodbye,” she said. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Kourtney’s exist doesn’t come as a surprise to RadarOnline.com readers, who know the star has been anxious to quit the E! series for some time.

In August 2018, a source told Radar: “She hasn’t wanted to do this for a couple of years now, and told [momager] Kris [Jenner] that she does not want to sign another contract after this one ends, which is next season.”

“She got what she needed out of the show and it has made her insanely wealthy.”

In an episode from this October, she admitted she would be happy if KUWTK ended.

“Yeah, who cares?” Kourtney, 40, told a shocked Khloe Kardashian in a clip.

“We’re firing Kourtney. She’s out,” Kim Kardashian said in a separate clip from the episode, clearly furious at her eldest sister whom she’s long accused of being lazy and “fake.”

Radar readers know the Poosh founder and the KKW Beauty mogul haven’t gotten along for a few years now, mostly due to the fact that they have wildly different priorities.

While Kim, 39, loves working and being in the spotlight, Kourtney prefers to take trips with her kids and spend time doing outdoor activities.

On her Instagram, she often posts photos of her quiet getaways with sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7. She’s even begun incorporating ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in some of the vacations.

In an August 2018 episode, Khloe, 35, and Kim ganged up on Kourtney, slamming her for failing to commit to the show.

“I think Kourt is going through something, but she can’t commit to filming a show and a season if she isn’t going to share her life,” Kim said. “We want Kourtney to take her trips, live her life and do whatever she wants to do. But we just want her to be accountable when you take a job.”

Khloe then detailed Kourtney’s her poor work habits, adding that they were all frustrated with her.

“Working is not my top priority,” Kourtney admitted. “I feel like my sisters really aren’t hearing what they’re saying. I just don’t know how this is going to change moving forward. Everyone is selfish in their own situation. I’m evolving. I don’t want to be the b***hy not in touch with my feelings person I was in before.”

She also admitted that she didn’t even like being around her sisters because they gave her “anxiety.”

This week during her ET reveal, Kourtney spoke candidly about her decision to step away from the show, and her sisters, surprisingly seemed supportive.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloe said. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”

As Radar readers know, Rob Kardashian famously quit KUWTK in 2016 after suffering from anxiety and insecurity due to his massive weight gain. Though he returned for a Rob & Chyna spinoff, Kris cancelled the series when the two split up.

After Kourtney’s revelation, her sisters suggested they may team up for another spinoff.

“Just Kim and Khloe take…” Kim joked.

“Take Calabasas! It’s just Kim and I now,” Khloe continued.

“Calabasas, it’ll be amazing!” Kim said with a laugh. “We can live in the condo with all of our kids and see how that goes.”

“Not for me!” Kourtney said with a smirk.