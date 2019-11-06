Kim Covers Up In Turtleneck Dress After Religious Kanye's New Dress Rules See how West has won the wardrobe war with his wife!

Kim Kardashian has covered up in a turtleneck dress after religious Kanye West‘s new dress rules.

Photographers caught Kim and her husband leaving a New York hotel on Wednesday, November 6, as they went to the New York Times DealBook Conference, where she was set to speak along on business issues with her momager Kris Jenner.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, fashionista Kanye has been trying to control Kim’s wardrobe choices amid his religious fervor.

The rapper, who runs his own traveling Christian church and has released the hit album Jesus Is King, now wants his wife to sport a more demure look, a source said.

“He used to be all about showing off Kim’s sex appeal, but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin,” the insider told Radar.

Kim, 39, and the mother of four, became famous for flaunting her curves in sexy outfits and wearing big expensive jewelry!

But now Kanye “tries to rein her in as if she’s a teenage girl, demanding that she ‘can’t go out looking like that,’” added the source.

As Radar previously reported, Kanye slammed Kim’s gown choice at the Met Gala in May, leaving the shocked reality star stunned and infuriated with her rapper-turned-devout-Christian husband.

A clip from a recent Keeping Up with The Kardashians episode showed the reality star getting fitted for her infamous Met Gala 2019 “wet dress” when her husband walked in to check it out.

Kanye raged to Kim, “Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls and looking at my wife like ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like all the other girls, showing her body off’… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit as someone that’s married and loved….”

But Kim pointed out to her husband, who has been running a popular Sunday church service, “You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

After the KUWTK queen began once again flaunting her bling on social media West, 42, had a major meltdown over it, a source told Radar.

After going through her October 2016 Paris jewelry robbery ordeal, in which she was bound and gagged in her hotel suite, Kim cut down on the amount of jewelry she wore in public and was usually spotted with a thin wedding band instead of an engagement ring.

But she’s appeared adorned in necklaces in recent Instagram posts, bothering her spouse.

Now, however, it appears that Kim is listening to her husband by covering up head to toe in a minimalist look.

